Yet again we pondered what prophetic thought we could share with readers on this Thanksgiving Day. We looked at what we said in this space last year, the year before that and even before that. Aside from what the pandemic did to derail so many special occasions and holidays, we discovered that, by and large, each year’s message remains much the same. We find it resonates this year as much as it did in years past. So we share it again today.

We know it will not be the case in every household this morning, but we have this great image right now of so many of our customers scurrying about the home with fresh coffee brewing, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcasting on TV and folks together in the kitchen putting finishing touches on the casseroles and turkey they’ll consume in far less time than they took to prepare.