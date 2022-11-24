Yet again we pondered what prophetic thought we could share with readers on this Thanksgiving Day. We looked at what we said in this space last year, the year before that and even before that. Aside from what the pandemic did to derail so many special occasions and holidays, we discovered that, by and large, each year’s message remains much the same. We find it resonates this year as much as it did in years past. So we share it again today.
We know it will not be the case in every household this morning, but we have this great image right now of so many of our customers scurrying about the home with fresh coffee brewing, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcasting on TV and folks together in the kitchen putting finishing touches on the casseroles and turkey they’ll consume in far less time than they took to prepare.
Later in the day, perhaps while the children are enjoying a nice fall day outside and after the adults had that last slice of pumpkin pie or a cold turkey sandwich, the paper will be revisited. Many will start plotting their shopping strategies, anxious to hit the doors of retailers whose advertisements were in today’s and yesterday’s papers.
We wish that Norman Rockwell-like image were taking place in every household in the Lakelands, but not every household is a home. Some families are torn apart by physical, mental, alcohol and drug abuse. Some are simply hoping today they can eke out another meal; turkey and all the trimmings many of us will enjoy are but an image in their minds.
Unemployment, poverty, abuse, homelessness. Here? In Greenwood and the Lakelands? Absolutely. The Lakelands is not immune to what is taking place in the rest of the nation, not by any means. Too many young lives have been lost to opioid addiction and gun violence. Domestic violence and sexual assaults continue to run rampant. The statistics represent people and the people are here, whether we choose to see them.
And while we wish this were not the case in the Lakelands, we are fortunate in many ways there are people and agencies that address these problems.
Today, many people will indeed get a hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of others who are sacrificing the chance to spend the holiday at home with family in order to provide for others less fortunate.
Beyond today, long after the turkey has been put away and the kitchen has been cleaned up, and as people doze on the couch or in an easy chair, there remain agencies that will continue to reach the needs of this community. United Way agencies, The Salvation Army, Bowers-Rodgers, the Soup Kitchen, Meg’s House Beyond Abuse, Pathway House, A Place for Us Ministries, Piedmont Agency on Aging, Greater Greenwood United Ministry, Cornerstone, Faith Home and other groups will continue doing what they do to try to improve the lives of so many around us so they too, one day, will be able to have a truly happy Thanksgiving, a merry Christmas, a fulfilling life.
So today, if you are among those enjoying a delicious feast with family and friends, if you are among those who will have the ways and means to brave the traffic and maddening crowds to shop for Christmas, be thankful that is the case. But more than that, be thankful there are people and agencies right here who are doing their part to improve the lives and well-being of others.
Might we also suggest you consider expressing that thanks through giving? Perhaps someone in your family has been helped, or perhaps you simply recognize the good these agencies do, the impact they have and you want to help them succeed. Believe us, they could use the donation. It might well make a more meaningful Christmas gift than anything you might purchase at a store.