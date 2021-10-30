Not to pick on anyone who’s asked, but Halloween is on Halloween. That is to say, Halloween is always Oct. 31 just as Christmas is always Dec. 25. Unlike some federal holidays, it doesn’t get shifted around so people can get a long weekend, a day of pay without a day’s work.
And while we’re on the subject, last we checked, Halloween is not a holiday. Certainly it doesn’t qualify as a federal holiday and we’ve yet to come across a business that pays employees to take Halloween as a holiday — although we’d argue that would be a better holiday than Columbus Day. The guy really did not know where he’d come ashore when he got here. Gives affirmation to the notion that men will do everything possible to avoid asking for directions.
OK, now that we got that out of our system, we acknowledge that Halloween is a special occasion, one that invites all sorts of odd behavior among adults and encourages kids to dress up in fun, scary, superhero and other costumes. Here again, it’s the adults that tend to get a bit carried away in their attire, if they are so inclined to participate. It’s a great occasion for kids to load up on all sorts of sugary goodies too, which just might speak to our overall national health.
But we’ve come to a better understanding of people’s confusion over when Halloween takes place. There are city- and municipality-sponsored events that take place ahead of Oct. 31, such as the City of Greenwood’s Boo Bash that was to be Thursday but is now slated for Nov. 4 — won’t that cause more confusion about when Halloween is — because of rain. Many churches have what are typically called Trunk-or-Treat events, geared as safe and less scary events that keep kids off streets where traffic can pose a danger and keeps them out of unfamiliar neighborhoods. They too typically take place a day or two ahead of Oct. 31, the actual date for Halloween.
Guess the days are gone when everyone knew to get dressed in costume, carry a big bag, hold big brother or big sister’s hand and head out in the neighborhood at dusk in a door-to-door hunt for candy.
That would be tomorrow, folks. Whether it falls on a weekday, a Saturday or a Sunday, Halloween itself is always Oct. 31. Mark your calendars.