Light rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 3:49 am
This is Halloween. This is Halloween. Halloween, Halloween! This is Halloween.
Nothing like a good excuse to invoke some “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and this is the day for it, just as we did a few years back to mark this occasion.
Some things don’t change. Such as Halloween is always on Oct. 31 — right, Chris Trainor? — and Christmas Day is always on Dec. 25.
And while there’s been plenty of information about Halloween safety, we think it’s important enough to highlight it yet again in this space, and we will unabashedly borrow from past writings on the topic.
We bet some readers remember all the fear they experienced, not so much from the various costumes they saw on Halloween night, but rather from the warnings that apples might have razor blades hidden inside, that candies might be tainted with some sort of poison or mind-altering drug.
Don’t get us wrong. Of course, there are folks out there with some sick minds, so it’s good advice today just as it was yesteryear to let the kids trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods. Around Greenwood, by the way, apparently, everyone is familiar with Belle Meade and a few other neighborhoods that require street blockades and law enforcement to monitor traffic. Still, there is the need to exercise caution in where kids go.
But the bigger safety concern has to do with the evening’s mixture of lots of children and automobiles. Reflective clothing, flashlights, adults holding the hands of little ones and many other measures will certainly help ensure the safety of the children going from door to door, but any and all of us who might be out and about tonight have a responsibility, especially drivers.
For one, there will be a significant increase in traffic in and around neighborhoods. Look for streams of taillights and slower traffic and keep a better distance from the car in front of you. Tonight, it’s not really your neighborhood. Keep that in mind. There likely will be many little ones — and their parents and guardians — who are not familiar with your streets. Slow down. A lot. They’re also not familiar with your yards, so if you’re dispensing goodies, be sure the pathway to your door is well lit and free of hazards.
In short, exercise common sense as a parent, as a guardian, as a homeowner.
After all, we want tonight to be a fun night and not the nightmare before Christmas.
