While it might be difficult for some to believe that Beyond Abuse just turned 30 years old, what is more difficult to fathom is just how vital the organization is and just how bad many people’s situations would be were it not to exist at all.
The nonprofit agency in Greenwood serves child and adult victims of sexual abuse within multiple counties. As much as its volunteers and paid staff would like to think the day will come when the agency can say “Job well done!” and close its doors, they know that is not the case. Beyond Abuse will always have a reason to exist.
That’s the sad part, but it’s also the reality. Just as domestic violence and other victim crimes will never completely end, the same is true with victims of sexual assault and abuse.
But thankfully, the agency does exist and does help hundreds upon hundreds of clients. During its 30th anniversary commemoration this past Friday, Deborah Parks, executive director, said the number of clients served had reached 9,200. And bear in mind, those are only the clients that have sought the agency’s help. Some victims opt not to report and seek the medical help, counseling and therapy Beyond Abuse provides.
Greenwood and surrounding counties have many wonderful nonprofits that provide excellent services. Sometimes it is hard for people to determine which ones they should support with donations and volunteer time.
Rest assured, however, that you could not go wrong if you choose to help Beyond Abuse in some capacity. If it’s as a volunteer, keep plenty of tissues on hand. Some of the stories you encounter will break your heart.