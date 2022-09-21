While it might be difficult for some to believe that Beyond Abuse just turned 30 years old, what is more difficult to fathom is just how vital the organization is and just how bad many people’s situations would be were it not to exist at all.

The nonprofit agency in Greenwood serves child and adult victims of sexual abuse within multiple counties. As much as its volunteers and paid staff would like to think the day will come when the agency can say “Job well done!” and close its doors, they know that is not the case. Beyond Abuse will always have a reason to exist.