Thumbs up or down? Whaddya say, folks?
We’re going with them pointing up all the way, and here’s why:
n It’s summer. While the pandemic is not over, and the daggone delta variant and fact that fewer people are bothering to get vaccinated now for some reason, we still have a sense that we can return to some of the fun activities we put on hold for more than a year.
n It’s festival time. The SC Festival of Flowers was a big hit and this weekend’s Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise will surely be a big success as people should easily get their fill of good food and good music.
n Speaking of the big weekend festival, we point the ole thumb up to the Local Jam. It’s really cool that our pool of talented area musicians get to shine in the festival light as well. Even cooler is that some of the Blues Cruise musicians will join them on stage tonight. It all starts at 7, upstairs at Howard’s on Main.
n Did we mention that it’s summer? Oh, OK. Well, it’s summer and time for summertime vacations and staycations. Just wanted to be sure we got that in.
n School starts back up in two weeks for many. Ooooh. Is that really a thumbs up? Guess it all depends on your perspective, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic we tend to think it is a good thing. It should help students, teachers and parents alike get back in the learning and school routine groove.
n American Legion Post 20 has had a great run this year. As this is written, they had hit the six-game winning streak. That’s a great achievement in Braves baseball. Now, please understand that this is written and placed on a page sent well in advance of Thursday’s 7 p.m. game, so we hope to see in today’s paper that the streak hit the No. 7 mark too. But we wanted to give the Braves a thumbs up for what they’ve already accomplished.
And here’s to you, our readers, hoping you have a weekend and a summer that is all thumbs up.