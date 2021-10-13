Silly, isn’t it, that Dr. Elizabeth Mack would take the time to write an impassioned guest column on the topic of face masks and vaccinations under the guise of caring about our state’s future, our nation’s future — our children?
If conspiracy theorists are to be believed, such as the ones who say our hospital and medical leaders are only pushing vaccinations like some street corner drug dealer because doing so will line their pockets with great returns on investments in the pharmaceutical companies that rolled out the vaccines, then it only stands to reason that Dr. Mack and others are merely lining their pockets by having more and more pediatric patients.
It all makes sense now, doesn’t it? She and other pediatric doctors only want to get kids masked and vaxxed so they can then have them as patients.
And all this time we thought medical people were touting masking and vaxxing because they actually cared about people and their lives. That they got into the medical profession because they wanted to prevent deaths, save lives, help people maintain better and good health.
If he were here, no doubt Jerry Seinfeld would ask us “What are you thinking!?”
*In the event you missed it, this editorial is written tongue fully in cheek. We remain grateful that so many medical professionals sincerely care and work tirelessly advocating on our behalf, even when they likely feel as though they’re swimming upstream against raging rapids.