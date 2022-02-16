Abbeville played host to a puzzling scene Monday night.
Over the objections of its two Black members, Abbeville County Council voted 5-2 to accept the John C. Calhoun monument that was removed from public display in Charleston because it was perceived as — and this is quoting from the city’s resolution for removal — “a symbol glorifying slavery and, as such, a painful reminder of the history of slavery in Charleston.”
This statue, which sits in an undisclosed location in the Holy City, was never offered to the county and Charleston is in negotiations with South Carolina State Museum in Columbia to send the 12-foot-tall, 6,000-pound monument to the Columbia institution.
Perhaps Abbeville, which saw the Confederacy from the cradle to its grave, is unaware of the history of its native son and how his legacy has been used to help marginalize Black South Carolinians, including with this statue, after Reconstruction. Otherwise, it’s unclear why five white members of council voted to take this monument to a white supremacist who laid the political groundwork for secession and war.
That’s not hyperbole. In his 1837 speech arguing that slavery in the South was a “positive good,” Calhoun famously said: “Never before has the black race of Central Africa, from the dawn of history to the present day, attained a condition so civilized and so improved, not only physically, but morally and intellectually. ... It came to us in a low, degraded, and savage condition, and in the course of a few generations it has grown up under the fostering care of our institutions.”
There’s a reason why the surge in donations to erect this monument started in 1871 when the first iteration of the Klan was at its peak, something not lost on Black Charlestonians. After an initial statue was raised in 1887, it was so often vandalized that a second version was made in 1896 and hoisted atop a 115-foot pedestal to keep it out of reach.
We certainly should not forget Calhoun, who achieved the highest federal office of any South Carolinian and whose ideas on nullification and concurrent majorities still inform the conservative movement, but that can be better achieved through a museum or a historical site that can give fuller context to his life.
It certainly shouldn’t be through a 3-ton hunk of stone that seems to have originated as a means of intimidating the freedmen and freedwomen of Charleston and appears to already be headed to a Soda City museum. Think about the message that could send to the more than 6,000 Black residents of Abbeville County. No positive good will come from Monday’s vote.