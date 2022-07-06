After a short break, we are back. Hope you enjoyed this space being shared with others last week, save for Saturday’s thumbs up, thumbs down.
We hope all had a wonderful Fourth of July long weekend and that it included more than loud bangs, blasts and flashes. We hope you kept it safe, whether boating or sunning by the pool or beach.
It’s easy for so many of us to get caught up in the festivities, what with all the endless red, white and blue decorating just about anything that doesn’t move. The irony that most of those festive decorations are made in China still is not lost on us, but so be it.
We hope that while caught up in the grilling, the barbecue, et al many of you came to understand the Fourth of July doesn’t carry the same meaning for other American citizens. Yes, America declared its independence from England and went on its merry way, so to speak, in creating its own sovereign nation. We were out from under a king, but many Americans were not given the same rights, despite the words within the Declaration of Independence, stating “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
It is sad to see what appears to be a continuing trend toward “these Divided States of America” rather than “these United States of America” and can only hope that someday — someday soon — we will seek that which binds and unifies us, that we can and will accept our differences and seek to better understand the life experiences and perspectives others have.