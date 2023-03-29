In this space Monday, we touted the importance of art education in our schools following last week’s multi-faceted visit by blues legend Mac Arnold.
On Monday we found ourselves scratching and shaking our heads, wondering what is wrong with people when Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture is labeled pornography and an upheaval ensues in Florida.
If you missed it, a school principal was forced to resign because a parent complained that sixth graders were exposed to pornography via a lesson in Renaissance art.
Let’s see. The school, a charter school, is named Tallahassee Classical School which, according to its website, is devoted to “training the minds and improving the hearts of young people through a content-rich classical education in the liberal arts and sciences, with instruction in the principles of moral character and civic virtue.”
Maybe the school should rethink its mission because if Renaissance art isn’t part of the classics, what is? And if sixth graders don’t already have a clue — and a healthy one at that — about the differences between male and female genitalia, there’s a problem.
And if legitimate art, such as that seen on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, the many paintings produced by Raphael and a host of others, the beautiful sculptures by Michelangelo, Donatello, Cellini and more is pornography, there is an even greater problem we face.
One can only imagine how far and widespread this might go, well beyond the bounds of a Tallahassee school that should be immersing kids in classics rather than shielding their eyes and giving them a much-skewed perception of what is porn and what is legitimate art.
How dare we expose young eyes and minds to genuine art. For heaven’s sake, cover up the little cherubs’ privates, cloak the breasts of women and drape Michelangelo’s “David” because, after all, kids might think Marco Rubio and Donald Trump were wrong about the correlation between hand size and a man’s nether regions.
Ban books, ban art, ban books that depict art, ban field trips. In fact, let’s just make sure kids don’t get exposed to the naked body and gender differences or get a healthy sex education until, oh, how about age 21?