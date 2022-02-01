Our View: That makes sense? Feb 1, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Restaurant employer to employee: Did you wash your hands after using the bathroom?Restaurant operator to patron: Will you please put on shoes and shirt before entering our establishment?Boat owner to renter: Will you please ensure your passengers know how to properly wear a life jacket?Welding company owner to welder employee: Will you please wear your protective headgear?Skyscraper builder to employee: Will you please use the safety harness at all times?Store clerk to youthful person buying cigarettes: Will you please show me your driver’s license?Store clerk to person buying alcohol: Will you please show me your driver’s license?Librarian to person holding book at the counter: May I see your library membership card?Under proposed House Bill 4848, anyone in South Carolina to anyone else in South Carolina: Are you vaccinated against COVID-19?Uh-oh.That’ll be $14 grand and a year in prison, bub.Oh, and anyone in South Carolina convicted of third-degree domestic violence? Yeah, that’s a misdemeanor carrying a fine of between $1,000 and $2,500. And only 90 days in jail.How’s that for logic? How’s that for a reason to cue up “Stop Making Sense” by the Talking Heads? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Will Employee Commerce Economics Driver's License Clerk Safety Harness Owner Establishment Submit a Guest Column If you're interested in submitting a Guest Column, click here. Submit Guest Column Guest Column: How's your test grade? Jan 31, 2022 Andy Brack: GOP must be smoking weed on abortion bills Jan 29, 2022 Guest column: 'Woke' unexpectedly: How my daughter and WAA opened my eyes Jan 25, 2022 Andy Brack: Be careful about fiddling with income taxes Jan 22, 2022 Guest column: New Year's resolutions and America's changing values Jan 17, 2022 Lakelands Connector Moore promoted to operations manager Jan 26, 2022 Beta Club members participate in state competition Jan 25, 2022 Self Family Foundation board of trustees announces election Jan 19, 2022 From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Latest News District 51 approves teacher bonus, increased pay for substitutes +2 Ware Shoals asks local company to rework water system Business workshop to focus on etiquette +2 Cambridge boys grind out narrow win over Palmetto Christian +5 Ninety Six wrestling begins peaking at All-Lakelands Invitational Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies five days after wreck in GreenwoodGGC co-founder Stevenson to leave over MUSC agreementJohn de la Howe faces second employment lawsuitSisters at Greenwood High headed to Emory University with full rideMcCormick woman faces murder charge in husband's deathAbbeville County deputies make $1 million drug bustChoosing unity: GHS Class of '72, first to integrate, seeks inclusive reunionReport: Man fired gun toward people in SUVTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesGreenwood police find woman reported missing 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Business owner hopes to bring new tastes to Abbeville SC Senate medical marijuana bill to go into another week Historic Greenville church preserves past, embraces future John de la Howe faces second employment lawsuit Appeals court mulls arguments on South Carolina abortion law