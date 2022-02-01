Restaurant employer to employee: Did you wash your hands after using the bathroom?

Restaurant operator to patron: Will you please put on shoes and shirt before entering our establishment?

Boat owner to renter: Will you please ensure your passengers know how to properly wear a life jacket?

Welding company owner to welder employee: Will you please wear your protective headgear?

Skyscraper builder to employee: Will you please use the safety harness at all times?

Store clerk to youthful person buying cigarettes: Will you please show me your driver’s license?

Store clerk to person buying alcohol: Will you please show me your driver’s license?

Librarian to person holding book at the counter: May I see your library membership card?

Under proposed House Bill 4848, anyone in South Carolina to anyone else in South Carolina: Are you vaccinated against COVID-19?

Uh-oh.

That’ll be $14 grand and a year in prison, bub.

Oh, and anyone in South Carolina convicted of third-degree domestic violence? Yeah, that’s a misdemeanor carrying a fine of between $1,000 and $2,500. And only 90 days in jail.

How’s that for logic? How’s that for a reason to cue up “Stop Making Sense” by the Talking Heads?

