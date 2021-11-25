As is our tradition during the holidays, we look at past commentaries to see if much has changed or if anything substantially different need be said about the day. We sometimes dust off the previous year’s editorial with a few tweaks, other times we give it a wholesale rewrite.
But aside from the much higher number of deaths the pandemic can lay claim to, last year’s Thanksgiving Day editorial yet rings all too true a year later.
Sometimes as people gather at the Thanksgiving Day table, they share what seemingly amounts to be cliches. They are thankful for their family, their jobs, their health, their ...
Ah, yes. Their health.
Those who have their health this year have much to be thankful for if they have either completely dodged the COVID-19 virus or recovered from a mild case.
Today is a day to give thanks. Genuine thanks. But it will also be a difficult day for some of us, for some of our friends, family, business associates and acquaintances whose lives have been torn apart by the pandemic.
As America grapples with the pandemic and the fact that more than 770,000 of its people have died as a result of it, they no doubt will wonder if there wouldn’t have been more to be thankful for, if only the pandemic had been more properly and forcefully addressed as a nation.
Did there need to be so many empty chairs at the Thanksgiving dinner table? How many more lives will be claimed by the virus before it is truly brought under control?
This has been a year fraught with lives lost, illness, jobs lost, a rise in alcohol and drug abuse, damaged relationships and more. All, of course, a result of the pandemic that has swept across and yet hangs over our nation.
We hope that you and yours are among those who have great reason to be particularly thankful today. Thankful and grateful. And if you can, lend an ear, lend a hand, be of support to someone struggling to find reason to offer thanks.