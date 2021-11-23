Football.
Very few words have the ability to excite, unite and divide people quickly. And the energy that surrounds high school football in the Lakelands is hard to duplicate.
This football season met with far more success than last year’s schedule, which was persistently derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the high school football season is not quite over, it has, sadly, come to a close for our Lakelands teams. There are always winners and losers, playoffs to make, playoffs to miss, championship trophies to hold high, championship trophies to see held high by other teams.
Still, our area teams and coaches should hold their heads high as they gave it their all, even amidst trying times with lingering fears of COVID-19 making its own tackles.
The Index-Journal was proud to join the Greenwood Touchdown Club yet again honoring the best of the best with the naming of the All-Lakelands Team and honoring them at Monday’s banquet.
The newspaper has paired with the Touchdown Club for more than two decades now in honoring standout football athletes, coaches, comeback players and athletes who excelled off the field and in the classroom.
We tip our hats to this year’s All-Lakelands honorees and applaud our area teams on giving students and parents alike a fun, mostly healthy and exciting football season.