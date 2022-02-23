Yes, you could be one of our loyal readers whose newspaper delivery has been erratic. We fully understand your frustration because we share your frustration.
Look around and just about anywhere you go you will see there seems to be a tremendous shortage of workers. Retailers, restaurants, manufacturers and even hospitals have been and remain affected.
We are no different, friends, and we are doing what we can to mitigate the problems that arise from a shortage of carriers.
Seven — as of this writing — represents this week’s total of down routes. That means there are seven fewer carriers driving the hundreds of miles and hours it takes to get your daily Index-Journal to your home. While we are fortunate that we have carriers who dutifully run their routes while taking on the burden of filling the gaps created by downed routes, there is a toll to be paid.
Adding miles and hours to an already long route necessitated our decision earlier this month to crank up our press a full four hours earlier than usual. The extra time window has helped those carriers who are stepping up and taking up some of the slack by doubling up on routes or those learning a new route make the rounds and, in most cases, come through with a timely delivery of the paper each day.
All the while, we have sought new carriers, figuring and hoping that there are yet people in the Lakelands who need a source of income and who find the delivery schedule suits their particular needs.
Readers whose subscriptions include digital access are fortunate in that the downed routes have not impeded their access to our daily editions. Their Index-Journal e-edition newspaper has landed in their email inboxes each morning — at about 3:10 a.m., like clockwork — without a hitch throughout our hardcopy delivery woes.
They can access the electronic edition of the paper, which is an exact, page-for-page replica of the daily newspaper displayed on a screen, rather than on paper.
If you are a hard copy subscriber and have an email address and an internet-enabled device, such as a smartphone, computer, or a tablet, you too can have access to your daily newspaper without ever having to set foot outside of your home. Give our circulation department a call at 864-223-1413 to learn how to add this convenient delivery method of your daily Index-Journal to your account. Plus, the digital subscription gives you full access to indexjournal.com, our website.
A message we have had to relay more often than we like or want bears repeating here:
Anytime your paper is late or not delivered, please call our circulation department at 864-223-1413 to report the issue, or send an email to subscriptionsupport@indexjournal.com.
Messages are received and dispatches are reported to the distribution contractor as quickly as possible; however, our customer service representatives might not be able to respond personally to each message. Customers who have missed papers will have credits extended to their subscription accounts.
And if by chance you are reading this and know of someone who would benefit from the extra income a newspaper route can provide, please tell them to call 864-223-1411 or visit indexjournal.com/careers.
Again, we understand the frustration some of you have shared about missed or late newspapers, and we regret the situation has yet to be fully resolved. But we also thank you and appreciate your staying with us as we ride out this storm.