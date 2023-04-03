One has to imagine just how proud and downright excited Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill might be with the latest news emanating from their home state of Tennessee.

No doubt their family members are impressed, but they’ll have to share the joy Evelyn, Hallie, William, Cynthia, Katherine and Mike would be feeling because Evelyn, Hallie, William, Cynthia, Katherine and Mike are dead. Gunned down last week by a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School in Nashville.