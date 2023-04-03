One has to imagine just how proud and downright excited Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney, Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce and Mike Hill might be with the latest news emanating from their home state of Tennessee.
No doubt their family members are impressed, but they’ll have to share the joy Evelyn, Hallie, William, Cynthia, Katherine and Mike would be feeling because Evelyn, Hallie, William, Cynthia, Katherine and Mike are dead. Gunned down last week by a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School in Nashville.
The shooter was 28, so really the six shooting victims and their surviving family members, friends and classmates should have no issue whatsoever with the fact that a federal judge cleared the way for 18-year-old Tennessee residents to carry handguns publicly with no permit.
Worry? Why worry? Any 18-year-old carrying a weapon is no big deal. Have you ever known a seemingly upstanding, upright and responsible 18-year-old to act irrationally? Maybe take a swing at someone for looking the wrong way at their significant other? Display a little road rage? Of course not.
Ironic, isn’t it, these teens will need a permit and then a license to drive a car, but toting weapons in public as if it’s as commonplace as having a cellphone on their person is just fine. Apparently.
Yes, Evelyn, Hallie, William, Cynthia, Katherine and Mike, this little changeup in the gun laws of your state — oops, we mean your former state — should make you proud. Oops again. We meant to say would make you proud.