It’s the season for tuxedo-dappered young men, evening-gowned young women, flowers, dancing and fun.
Yes, prom season is upon us. Some area schools have already had their proms and more are lining up.
Proms are such a special time in the lives of our high school students. They are, in a sense, one more step they take toward adulthood and toward independence. However, they are yet children and, as most of us likely know, things can go quite wrong during prom season.
Thus the importance of such events as McCormick’s Prom Promise.
While participating in mock crashes and drunken driving demos won’t have the desired impact on all students, we hope most take notice and commit to having a safe, enjoyable prom night.
The messaging should not be up to the schools and law enforcement alone. It is imperative that parents do their part to teach and guide their children.
They know of the many temptations that come with prom, from consumption of alcohol to drugs, from drunken driving to letting inhibitions run a little too wild.
We want our children to enjoy this rite of passage, but more important than that, we want them to survive it, finish high school and pursue their life dreams and goals.
That will really give them something to dance about.