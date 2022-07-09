Guess you could say Rob Russian’s at the top of the heap. Or at the top of his game.
That is to say, Greenwood County’s public works director, is right on top of future needs for the county’s landfill. Russian told County Council this past week that the landfill, permitted in 1993, is operating under a 30-year-old design and it’s time to focus on the site’s future and how it can be more efficient and effective in the coming years.
Thus, he sees the need for a redesign and modification of future cells where the county’s refuse will be deposited and covered with dirt, which is a far more complex process than simply making a hole, tossing garbage in and covering it up. Thankfully.
What is amazing to consider is just how much garbage we put into one county’s landfill. Multiply that by other counties, states and countries and see if you can even wrap your mind around how wasteful we are. And ask yourself just how long we can continue filling the earth with garbage. In Greenwood County alone, Russian said, residents put 104,000 tons of garbage into the landfill. Easy to ignore, isn’t it, when as individual families we roll a cart out to the end of the driveway once a week with only a few cinched-up bags of trash.
Kudos to Russian for looking down the road and putting forth a plan that will likely extend our county’s landfill life another 80 years, but 80 years really isn’t a very long time. What then? As the county grows in population and increases its business and industry, what then? It’s not a problem unique to Greenwood County, not by any means. Again, take our trash and add to it the heaps piled up by other counties, the state, other states, the nation and the world.
Will we have enough land to create more landfills? Is there an answer to this seeping and creeping problem, or will we simply keep doing what we do and cover it up with dirt? This isn’t a question for the next generation or the one after that; it’s a question for now.
Russian is doing his part to help Greenwood County, but this is a worldwide problem that our world leaders perhaps ought to discuss in one of their summits. They do plenty of trash talking as it is anyway, don’t they? Might as well make it more productive.