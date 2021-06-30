“Let’s be careful out there.”
Old readers — er, make that older readers — likely remember that line from the 1980s hit TV cop series “Hill Street Blues.”
Young or old, it doesn’t matter, the line fits quite well with this weekend. You see, we are well into the summer now. Festivals have already begun and more to come.
We have Lights on the Lake this Friday, plenty of other Fourth of July activities on land and in the water, family gatherings, barbecues, poolside parties — you name it, it will be happening.
And so we say to you:
Driving? Let’s be careful out there.
Swimming? Let’s be careful out there.
Boating? Let’s be careful out there.
Firing up the grill? Let’s be careful out there.
Consuming adult beverages? Let’s be careful out there.
Lighting any fireworks? Let’s be careful out there.
Whatever it is you might be up to this weekend, and throughout the summer, we want you to have a good time with friends and family. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but we know the vast majority of us are ready and going to be busy having a fun long weekend.
We want you to do that, sure, but we also want you to stay well and return to the normal week when the long weekend is done. After the Fourth celebrations, don’t forget what’s next in Uptown Greenwood, and you don’t want to miss it. It’s the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
In short, let’s be careful out there. This weekend, next weekend and all summer long.