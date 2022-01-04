Delta. Omicron.
Who knows what is next? No one said mankind could completely take down the coronavirus — or any virus for that matter — but in case you haven’t noticed, the cases are climbing again.
And in case you haven’t heard, despite the fact that people can contract the virus after not only one, but two vaccinations, plus a booster, the vaccine still appears to be the best way to avoid COVID-19 or, at least, be less sick than if you had not been vaccinated.
In case you haven’t noticed, we’re still hovering close to having only half of all eligible South Carolinians vaccinated.
So, what’s the takeaway here?
Well, we’re inclined to think that if more South Carolinians would get fully vaccinated then the number of COVID-19 cases would not continue the upward trend the state is now witnessing.
It would also mean something else, which is that our hospitals could take care of more people who have other illnesses requiring hospitalization.
Yes, that’s why we have hospitals — to take care of the sick. We’re taking a jab at this, knowing we are not medical experts, but we suspect a good many would not have darkened the door of our hospitals had they rolled up their sleeves and gotten the protection medical science is offering them.