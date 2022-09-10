Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the day America was attacked on its own soil as two commercial airliners slammed into New York’s Twin Towers and another into The Pentagon. A third airliner did not reach its intended target and instead crashed in Pennsylvania as passengers dared to fight the terrorists and thwart their planned attack. If they were going to die, it was going to be under their terms and not the terrorists’ terms.
The passage of time can help ease the pain for those who lost loved ones and friends. It can cause images to fade into our memory’s background as we face new experiences, good and bad. And, of course, for some today, 9/11, is but a chapter in history, not something they experienced as it unfolded. Others were too young to have a vivid recollection of that day.
As the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, we remind readers, as we have done in the past in this space, that there are nearly 3,000 reasons we should not forget the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Those are the people who died as a direct result of the attacks and whose names filled an entire Viewpoints page one year as we commemorated the anniversary.
And there are the first responders who were on the scene, in the buildings helping people and recovering bodies. In the ensuing years, many of them have died or are dying of disease that has stricken their bodies, a direct result from the ash, dust and chemicals they were exposed to. The list of victims yet grows beyond the initial 3,000 these 21 years later.
Pause on Sunday to remember and reflect.
Remember what happened because knowing history is important. Remember the lives lost. Remember those lives being lost even today. And pray our country never experiences anything like 9/11 again.