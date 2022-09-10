Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the day America was attacked on its own soil as two commercial airliners slammed into New York’s Twin Towers and another into The Pentagon. A third airliner did not reach its intended target and instead crashed in Pennsylvania as passengers dared to fight the terrorists and thwart their planned attack. If they were going to die, it was going to be under their terms and not the terrorists’ terms.

The passage of time can help ease the pain for those who lost loved ones and friends. It can cause images to fade into our memory’s background as we face new experiences, good and bad. And, of course, for some today, 9/11, is but a chapter in history, not something they experienced as it unfolded. Others were too young to have a vivid recollection of that day.

