Williamsburg County is one of the state’s poorest counties. While not intending to offend anyone from that region of the state, that county isn’t exactly swimming in a pool of money, although it could turn a pretty profit were it able to pool its barbecue resources and become a national bestseller.
But it’s a different kind of pork that is most troubling. It seems the county’s clerk of court, Sharon Staggers, decided she and her staff should be the beneficiaries of some federal dollars.
Apparently money that was doled out to bolster child support enforcement in the county through the clerk of court’s office instead bolstered her and her staff’s personal accounts.
Talk about taking candy from a kid.
In another of its investigations, Charleston’s Post and Courier unearthed the troublesome news through the state’s Freedom of Information Act, working with the Kingstree News, a partner in its Uncovered series.
SLED is investigating the case, and it appears Staggers pumped an additional $30,000 into her salary, bringing it up to about $93,000. Not bad for a public employee in a county in which more than a quarter of its residents lives in poverty.
For perspective, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, Coroner Sonny Cox and Clerk of Court Chastity Copeland were all given — legally and in open session before County Council, we might add — pay bumps last year. Kelly now makes $96,681, Cox makes $60,049 and Copeland makes $73,048 annually.
According to reporting by The Post and Courier, it’s still uncertain whether Staggers had the authority to dump the federal bucks into her and her employees’ accounts. That’s one of the problems when the federal government tosses out wads of cash with few restrictions and accountability guidelines, but it’s fairly clear that the dollars were meant to further help the people served by the county and not line the pockets of those entrusted with conducting the public’s business.
The story doesn’t end here. As noted, SLED is investigating and a perplexed county council is awaiting answers while Staggers herself won’t respond to a reporter’s questions. Instead, she directs questions to Billy Jenkinson, the county’s attorney. And even he is at a loss for words and any explanation.
“That’s why faith in the government now is eroding because we really don’t act like we’re stewards of the citizens’ money,” Joe Miller, a member of county council, said. “We just go around spending money, doing what we want to do, saying nothing can happen to us.”
Ain’t it the truth, Joe? Ain’t it the truth?
An appropriate tale as we approach Sunshine Week, a week set aside nationally to highlight the need for transparency in government as it conducts the people’s business.