While civic clubs that meet over meals and other groups and organizations are once again returning to virtual meetings, the state’s rapid rise in COVID-19 cases isn’t causing much concern in Columbia. At least not in the governor’s office.
The omicron variant? Not so serious or deadly, so no need to impose past or new restrictions pertaining to in-person school or businesses.
Well, OK then. We get it.
Virtual classrooms are hardly ideal. We’ve seen that. Businesses have suffered the past two years and even now are struggling to meet customer needs because of supply and staff shortages.
Time will tell if this works. Rest assured there will be more cases as a result of further exposure. That will mean more hospitalizations. Perhaps the death rate will not escalate. Much.
We are reminded of the words in a Moody Blues song:
Breathe deep the gathering gloom
Watch lights fade from every room
Bedsitter people look back and lament
Another day’s useless energy is spent
Impassioned lovers wrestle as one;
Lonely man cries for love and has none
New mother picks up and suckles her son
Senior citizens wish they were young
Cold-hearted orb that rules the night
Removes the colours from our sight
Red is grey is yellow white
But we decide which is right
And which is an illusion
Indeed, which is an illusion? Which is right?
Maybe that’s the answer. Just breathe deep the gathering gloom. And hope for the best. Weed out the weak ones. Nothing like a good housecleaning. There will always be new people to come along and take the place of those not strong enough to have survived.