In case you haven’t noticed, most college and university tuition costs are up. Way up. Greenwood’s own Lander University is an anomaly, having now kept tuition and fees at the same rate for the seventh consecutive year.
Still, there is no denying that college is an expensive venture, especially after adding up all the associated costs, such as dorm rent, food plans, books and such.
When parents drop their kids off at a college or university campus, they do so with the hesitancy most parents experience during this stage of separation from their children, but they also do so with an expectation that aspects of college life within the control of school administration will include a safe environment for their kids.
It is therefore a reasonable expectation that campus maintenance will exercise due diligence when it comes to having clean facilities, most certainly to include ensuring students are not exposed to mold and mildew in the dorms.
An extensive accounting of how South Carolina’s state-supported schools are doing in this category, however, seems to signal that most campus administrators need to bump this up the priority ladder.
In another in a series of in-depth reporting led by Charleston’s Post and Courier, in partnership with a number of daily and weekly newspapers, plus college newspapers, the extent that mold has taken hold of student living spaces is alarming.
The report, in which this newspaper participated with its reporting on Lander University, was published here this past Saturday.
While there were 46 mold cases found in Lander’s Chipley Hall this past year, our reporting found that the situation has been remedied and Lander seems to have mitigated the spread. That number is relatively small compared with the 2,400 possible cases unearthed by the Post and Courier’s data gathering the past two years, and we hope that Lander’s efforts to clean up Chipley Hall signals its commitment to staying atop any mold and mildew issues in all of its facilities.
Moreover, we hope this extensive reporting leads all schools — state-supported and private — to do the same. They should not wait for complaints of breathing difficulties or asthma attacks to mount up, and they certainly should not wait until a student dies.
Instead, inspections and mitigation efforts should be as regular an occurrence on our college and university campuses as, say, graduation ceremonies and sporting events.
Students and their parents spend a great deal of money on higher education. They deserve the best their professors can give, but they also deserve the safest dorm life they can get, one that is free of visible and often invisible mold.
