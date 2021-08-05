In addition to hospitalizations and death, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a flood of federal dollars into the pockets of individuals and the coffers of states.
Public schools are among the recipients and have been putting the dollars to designated and good use.
This week, Greenwood County District 50 deliberated on how best to allocate the nearly $30,000 it is receiving in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds.
In its discussions, mental health rose to the surface as needing addressed as it relates to learning loss where, specifically, the district must direct 20% of its newly acquired funds.
As reported this week, the board’s discussion revolved around the findings of a survey the district conducted in which parents, students, teachers and residents in general participated. Mental health and learning loss rose as the top two categories survey-takers recommended be given priority.
Among the ideas floated are helplines, counselors, signage and professional development for teachers and staff to train them in identifying students who might be in need of mental health help.
But as board member Hillary Craigo pointed out, students’ mental health needs are not always worst-case scenario events.
“It’s the kid who is otherwise fairly healthy mentally,” she said. “Their grades are dropping and they don’t know how to get caught back up because they were virtual for so long or they had to quarantine and they just don’t know how to ask for help and they’re embarrassed and those are the kids we’ve got to watch out for too.”
There has been so much that can be labeled negative rising up from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, but good is also surfacing. Certainly that includes the realization that mental health needs are real, and they are likely more expansive than we might think.
Money earmarked to meet those needs might stop flowing from federal faucets, but that should not result in student mental health no longer being a priority, not just in District 50, but in any school environment.