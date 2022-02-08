Few can argue with the state House’s vote this past week that, if passed in the Senate, would raise from $500 to $1,000 the fine for anyone caught passing a stopped school bus.
Is South Carolina rife with people passing stopped school buses? Would doubling the fine raise a significant amount of revenue, presumably to further equip buses with safety devices, such as stop sign arms that extend from the buses? Apparently not, as only about 50 people are convicted of passing stopped school buses each year.
With that in mind, are there other problem areas along our roads and highways in our beautiful state that might need addressed with higher fines and penalties?
We know of one: Litter.
You can travel many a mile of roadway in South Carolina and see far more trash than buses, or people passing stopped buses.
Lawmakers have hiked fines, they’ve reduced fines, they’ve given judges and municipalities leeway in doling out community service to offenders.
There are cameras set up to catch people running red lights and even bypassing toll booths. We fully realize the cost of providing roadside cameras to catch litterers is prohibitive, but we wouldn’t object if more effort were put into catching trashy people over those who exceed the speed limit by 5 mph.
Let’s make those fines affect offenders’ pocketbooks, let’s assign them to litter cleanup for large stretches of roadway and highway. Maybe they lack common sense, decency, pride and an appreciation for the state of our state. If so, perhaps hefty fines and community service will at least alter their behavior.
“Alice’s Restaurant” was a great song, great story. But it was an anti-war tale, not a pro-litter tale. We suspect that even Arlo Guthrie would agree with us, and he’s visited our state more than once to perform at the Newberry Opera House.