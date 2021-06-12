We won’t wander into the weeds on this one, but we do hope that there are no fender benders or crashes on the highway that leads to Greenwood County’s growth and economic development.
In the weeks and months since the dissolution of Greenwood Partnership Alliance, the public-private organization tasked with recruiting new business and industry to the county, various groups and individuals have gotten together to develop a new strategy toward a shared goal of bettering the county. That includes everything from economic development to quality of life issues and broad marketing of the county as a great place to work, live, prosper and receive a good education.
This collaborative effort brought to the table county leadership, Greenwood SC Chamber, Uptown Development Corp. and Discover Greenwood. As those involved often say, each has its own lane on a four-lane highway, its own particular area of expertise brought to the table in forming Greenwood Together.
As Greenwood Together formed, a holdover from the Partnership Alliance paused, switched gears and renamed itself. Kay Self had headed GPA’s supporting nonprofit arm, Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, which worked on grant-driven and charitable community and workforce development projects. It has since been rebranded as Vision Greenwood, with Self remaining as executive director, and is now concentrating its efforts on community development and quality of place issues.
There very well might be some confusion, not only among those involved, but also among residents who are not so deeply involved in such matters. Is it a four-lane highway? Does Vision Greenwood create a fifth lane? Or is it a parallel road?
The dissolution of Greenwood Partnership Alliance did not come about without some pain, some hurt feelings, likely some animosity among key players and personalities. That’s understandable.
With that said, however, our hope is that all these drivers will find a way to be courteous, avoid road rage and determine that all hitting the finish line together beats the fool out of a demolition derby.
With a shared vision, Greenwood County can grow, flourish and succeed. Together.