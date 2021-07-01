A glance at our own website Wednesday led to a stare, which then led to what some might consider a rather prudish reaction.
Wednesday afternoon, under the “latest news” tab on our main page, which carries stories produced by The Associated Press, we found that AP had ventured into rather fertile territory.
Was the top story about Pennsylvania’s high court essentially freeing Bill Cosby? No. Was it about the death of Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of state? No, but he did come in fourth place.
Top story: Britney Spears’ boyfriend wants marriage and kids.
Next story: Alexa Pena Vega is dreaming of having another baby.
Beneath that headline: Tara Reid open to having kids in the future: ‘I have frozen my eggs’
We have not found ourselves wringing our hands over Britney Spears’ efforts to shake off her father’s controls over her life. No surprise that her reproductive rights were part of the discussion. If we were to take sides and really care a great deal about this in the first place, we’d side with Britney. And it’s great that her boyfriend wants to marry her and have a family. Best of luck to the couple, we say.
Actress Vega, just seven weeks following the birth of her third child, a daughter, apparently had a dream she was pregnant again and offered that she’s “not mad at it.” OK, that’s good. If she and husband Carlos are not inclined toward having a fourth child, however, there are ways to keep that dream from becoming a reality.
Actress Reid, who is 45, has let us all know she’s taken steps to have children, should she opt to do so, by freezing her eggs. she also has shared that she’s happy now and would not be disappointed if she had no children. Well, good for her. She’s prepared but content. Good planning there.
As to our prudish reaction — and bear in mind, we’re not longing for a return to the Victorian era or anything like that — but how much do any of us really need to know about stars’ reproductive affairs? Sometimes these celebs are just a little too open about their lives, even for those of us who claim to be somewhat progressive.
Anyway, again we wish Britney and her beau the best in whatever they decide, we hope Alexa and Carlos Vega have all their dreams come true (well, the ones they want to come true) and for her sake, we just hope Tara Reid didn’t put all her eggs in one basket.