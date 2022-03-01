”Dems, Republicans, lend us your ears;

We come to bury Putin, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them ...”

When has Russian President Vladimir Putin been an ally of the United States? First two terms? Now? How can he possibly be praised for the invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing casualties?

Are we so divided as a country, are our allegiances to party or specific people who were in, are in office such that we cannot agree that Putin is wrong? That he is evil personified?

Or is it better that we use Putin’s invasion as a means of further dividing ourselves instead of supporting Ukraine, a country more closely resembling a democracy and poised to be a U.S. ally?

Let us stand with Ukraine and avoid all the bluster that seems to prop up Putin as some sort of stable genius.

