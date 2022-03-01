Our View: Stand with Ukraine Mar 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ”Dems, Republicans, lend us your ears;We come to bury Putin, not to praise him.The evil that men do lives after them ...”When has Russian President Vladimir Putin been an ally of the United States? First two terms? Now? How can he possibly be praised for the invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing casualties?Are we so divided as a country, are our allegiances to party or specific people who were in, are in office such that we cannot agree that Putin is wrong? That he is evil personified?Or is it better that we use Putin’s invasion as a means of further dividing ourselves instead of supporting Ukraine, a country more closely resembling a democracy and poised to be a U.S. ally?Let us stand with Ukraine and avoid all the bluster that seems to prop up Putin as some sort of stable genius. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vladimir Putin Ukraine Politics Dems Bluster Ally Invasion Ear Submit a Guest Column If you're interested in submitting a Guest Column, click here. Submit Guest Column +2 Andy Brack: The Farmer who was the world’s doctor Feb 26, 2022 Guest column: No, not everyone's racist; but racism yet exists Feb 26, 2022 Guest column: What shall we teach our children? Feb 23, 2022 Guest column: On Black History month Feb 21, 2022 Guest Column: A board response to concerns about GGC's future Feb 19, 2022 Lakelands Connector The Huguenotes deliver Singing Valentines Feb 23, 2022 SAR Cambridge Chapter elects officers Feb 22, 2022 $1.6 million grant to expand career outreach to high school students Feb 22, 2022 Award-winning student photographer enjoys ‘Capturing the Moment’ Feb 22, 2022 Latest News +15 MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline +6 Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale +8 Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine +6 Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66 Most Popular Articles ArticlesStudent arrested after pocketknife found in belongings at schoolIn split votes, Abbeville County school board approves school calendar, resolutionCross Hill woman dies in Laurens County fireFive teenagers arrested after shootingsDistrict 50 announces staff changesWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsDistrict 50 board approves policy, calendar changesTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesNew gold mine: McCormick's biggest draw centers on recreation-based lifestyleCommunity celebrates Starz24 Teen Center's first year 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Renovation project relocates century-old South Carolina home Retiring pastor to spread seeds of faith along Appalachian 'Robert E. Lee is not a war' SC city argues to remove marker SC House's $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all Hands-free cellphone bill passes the South Carolina Senate