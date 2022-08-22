Here’s a little known secret for you: professional athletes, much like the world politicians live in, operate under decidedly different rules.

Former Clemson standout, now Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson had more than two dozen women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He’s not been found guilty of any such charges, but the multiple allegations are more than just troubling. And that his apology following the settlement agreement reached between Watson and the NFL was then followed by what amounted to a denial of any guilt really speaks volumes — of the allegations raised and of Watson’s character.

