Here’s a little known secret for you: professional athletes, much like the world politicians live in, operate under decidedly different rules.
Former Clemson standout, now Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson had more than two dozen women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He’s not been found guilty of any such charges, but the multiple allegations are more than just troubling. And that his apology following the settlement agreement reached between Watson and the NFL was then followed by what amounted to a denial of any guilt really speaks volumes — of the allegations raised and of Watson’s character.
An 11-game suspension and a drop-in-the-bucket fine for an athlete who commands a $230 million five-year contract is like benching the high school player for an egregious personal foul and then putting him back on the field the following week.
Let’s step back and consider a similar scenario. You’re the president or CEO of a large company when one of your top-performing salesmen finds himself facing a couple of dozen women’s accusations that he made overt and unwelcome sexual advances during massage sessions.
What would you do?
Would you send him home for a 30-day unpaid leave and cut his salary by a few thousand dollars, have him issue some sort of lame non-specific apology and then bring him back on board your operation?
The answer is no. At least, it should be. The evidence is too overwhelming, the damage to you and your company too great to justify keeping the employee, despite his past stellar performance and contributions to your company’s bottom line.
But you see, the world of sports is a much different world, one in which knowing and doing what is right and just is too often sidelined by doing what is most profitable. Thus also the similarity the world of sports has to the world of politics.