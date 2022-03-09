It’s almost worthy of a street party, but that might not be the most prudent thing to do just yet.
Finally — finally — Greenwood County hit a new low. Wait. A new low? And that’s worth celebrating?
Absolutely, folks. Absolutely.
While surrounding counties have largely been trending low, Greenwood County can finally breathe a little easier — figuratively and literally — as its COVID-19 risk level is now low. Only a few days ago was it still trending high.
And what does all this mean?
The low, medium and high rankings assigned to states and counties across the country come from CDC — Centers for Disease Control — data, and the county’s long-running high ranking signaled wisdom in continuing to wear face masks indoors. Of course, vaccinations remain a recommendation, as does taking extra precautions to avoid COVID-19 among those who are at higher risk of severe sickness.
The picture in Greenwood County has improved greatly, and that is good. The situation is so improved that even Self Regional Health Care has opted to stop its twice-weekly updates on COVID-19 hospitalizations, sharing its breakdown on those who are fully vaccinated or not, sharing the average age among those two groups and showing how many are in ICU, on ventilators and who succumbed to the disease.
Let’s keep this trend, shall we? If you have not gotten fully vaccinated or boosted and your doctor says you can and should, then please do. If you’re yet a little timid about going maskless, then by all means keep wearing the mask, for your protection or the protection of others.
Still, it’s good to know that Greenwood County has finally reached a new low, a low that means for the most part, whether indoors or out, we will more easily recognize each other because three-fourths of our faces will likely be visible.
Interested in tracking how counties and states are trending? Visit the CDC site, plug in the state and county you want data on and take a look. It’s easy. Just plug this into your browser: https://bit.ly/3hLD7Pg