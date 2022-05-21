An auto manufacturer ancillary operation, such as an engine plant perhaps? No.
How about something on par with a Boeing plant? No.
Those, and likely a host of other prospects for a new industry in Greenwood County, are not on the radar so far as we know. Nor did we expect such. For one, we don’t think a 787 would take off or land all that well at the Greenwood County Airport. For another, the bulk of auto plants and associated facilities in our state tend to like to be near each other, and Greenwood County is not where you’ll find them.
Yet, here we are with the good news that the spec building at North Greenwood Industrial Park has done its job of attracting an occupant. And in under two years of service as a speculative building.
Sandwiches in and of themselves are small, but the announcement this week that E.A. Sween Co. is going to employ 300 people and spend nearly $38 million to expand its operations in this county is a lot to chew on.
Ah, but some readers (on social media, that is) were quick to go stale on the announcement before the first slice of bread is even on the production line.
We recognize that people have questions, such as what the sandwich company will pay employees, how many jobs will be full- versus part-time and the like.
But folks, we don’t think this announcement is a bunch of bologna. Sure, the future is always uncertain. Plants open, plants shut. Some pay is better at ABC Plant as opposed to over at XYZ Plant. Still, that economic development is continuing in Greenwood County, despite inflation and all else, is worth noting. It’s worth commending. And with a pickle slice on top.
Before launching all so much criticism over this announcement, how about chewing on the good news it means and brings to our community first, please. Nothing wrong with a diet of new jobs being made available.
Congrats to James Bateman, et al for a meaty announcement. Hold the mayo, though, please.