Libertarians want government to remain mostly out of our lives, Republicans often refer to the burgeoning federal government and the fat they see in programs — despite President Reagan himself expanding the federal government — and Democrats are most often labeled as pro-government, even when they are not seeking ways to expand government’s reach.
Somewhere in that mix is a happy middle ground, one in which all at least see some value in government at the federal level. We’ll never get there, of course, but surely if even our founding fathers established a government there must be some redeeming value to having it. It beats utter chaos and anarchy, doesn’t it?
But one area where the federal government has had its hands in has often been criticized as overreach and economically harmful to our nation’s business and industry.
Regulations.
While we won’t attempt to defend all federal government’s regulations and finger-dipping into America’s business, manufacturing and industrial world, it is safe to say that the train disaster that took place in East Palestine, Ohio is an excellent example of why we yet need federal regulations.
It would be wonderful to believe that business and industry operating completely unfettered would be fine because, after all, failing to conduct inspections, failing to ensure what they produce is safe for consumers to operate or eat and drink, failing to ensure they are not harming the environment and other such failings would likely spell their eventual demise. Not good for stockholders and CEOs and employees, not good for maintaining consumer faith and trust, right?
To believe that, however, is to live in a Pollyanna world. When left unchecked, when left with too few or no regulations to abide by that are enforced and come with penalties when not adhered to, things can, do and will go wrong. Very wrong.
At the very least, libertarians, Republicans and Democrats should agree that some regulations are necessary and should be enforced.
Why?
Because humanity as a whole and the environment as a whole, much like the regulations themselves, have no partisan allegiances. Doing what is right is — well, just right.