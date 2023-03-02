Libertarians want government to remain mostly out of our lives, Republicans often refer to the burgeoning federal government and the fat they see in programs — despite President Reagan himself expanding the federal government — and Democrats are most often labeled as pro-government, even when they are not seeking ways to expand government’s reach.

Somewhere in that mix is a happy middle ground, one in which all at least see some value in government at the federal level. We’ll never get there, of course, but surely if even our founding fathers established a government there must be some redeeming value to having it. It beats utter chaos and anarchy, doesn’t it?

Tags