It might seem like decades since wrestling and bull riding took place or the music of the Swingin’ Medallions, Molly Hatchet and other bands could be heard in the Greenwood County Civic Center.
After county council and administrators deemed the cost would be too high to warrant a major overhaul of the facility, the building remained empty before finally being razed. All that remained around the site was asphalt, a large parking lot, the existing county Farmers Market and the existing recreation facilities. And a blank marquee beneath the words “Greenwood County Civic Center.”
Also, for years after the building was torn down, county council toyed with ideas about what to do with the land. Another meeting place, perhaps? An expanded recreation complex? A water park?
Many, including this newspaper, favored the idea of expanding the Wilbanks Sports Complex. Finally, it appears an idea that later became a plan will soon begin to also take shape as ground will be broken in May on six pickleball courts. Next up, four multipurpose fields will created, along with upgrades to existing baseball fields, concession facilities and bathrooms.
This is exciting and welcome news. For far too long, the land has sat dormant. Soon, however, that taxpayer-owned land will better serve the taxpayers and visitors. We trust those who use the new facilities will treat them well and that a regular maintenance schedule will be created by the county to ensure longevity of the facilities.
Just one note:
When new rec facilities are ready for use, or maybe even sooner, the old civic center sign should be replaced with something a bit more contemporary. And way more accurate.
“Greenwood County Wilbanks Sports Complex” can shine brightly atop the new sign and a lighted message board can announce activities.
The sooner that can happen, the sooner people will quit making references to events taking place “at the old civic center location,” which is about as helpful as telling a newcomer that something is out by “the old Walmart” or even “the new Walmart.”