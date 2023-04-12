It might seem like decades since wrestling and bull riding took place or the music of the Swingin’ Medallions, Molly Hatchet and other bands could be heard in the Greenwood County Civic Center.

After county council and administrators deemed the cost would be too high to warrant a major overhaul of the facility, the building remained empty before finally being razed. All that remained around the site was asphalt, a large parking lot, the existing county Farmers Market and the existing recreation facilities. And a blank marquee beneath the words “Greenwood County Civic Center.”

