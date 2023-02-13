Today, we offer what might best be described as observations more than opinion.
With Valentine’s Day but a day away, it’s difficult to consider what that day symbolizes when cast in the light that shines so brightly in Walterboro where Alex Murdaugh stands accused of killing his wife and son, two members of a family he is purported to love so deeply.
If he did not commit the murders, the pain of losing his son and wife will permeate that much more on Valentine’s Day. If he did commit the murders, then he is living his own version of a hellish St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.
Seems little has changed inside the ole Washington, D.C. Beltway. The division seems as palpable as ever.
During the State of the Union address last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did attempt to try to maintain decorum among House Republicans, but a Joe Wilson moment came from the mouth of Marjorie Taylor Greene. At least McCarthy did not mimic his predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, by tearing in half his copy of President Biden’s address.
Of course, the Republican Caucus did take the president’s bait when it came to Social Security and Medicare. Have to give the ole guy that much.
That said, though, let’s look at the one big issue that’s floated for more than a week now and points to the continued division between the D’s and the R’s. That, of course, is the Chinese balloon.
The R’s were quick to criticize the president for allowing the spy balloon to travel across the U.S. gathering data. The president was quick to point out that while he wanted it taken down, he was leaning on the advise of those who know a thing or two about when and where large items should be made to fall from the sky. Safely. Without loss of life or damage to property. And so “stuff” could more easily be gathered and studied. The Atlantic off our coast is, apparently, warmer and more shallow than the waters off Alaska.
Had this same incident occurred ahead of the 2020 elections, we suspect the D’s would have criticized Trump for a lack of swift and sure action just as ferociously. Of course, we cannot put money on the notion that the balloon would not have been released by China under Trump’s watch.
This much we do think is certain. The next presidential election is more than a year away, but it’s going to be a painful process. Kind of like child labor. With a breech birth.
But hey, let’s talk about that Super Bowl instead, shall we?