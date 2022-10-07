Did you know that Eugene Robinson is a South Carolina native? That’s one of the reasons we run his columns with some regularity. Yes, we know he comes at readers from the left, but we run his left-of-center views because we aim for as much balance on the Viewpoints page as we can.
Did you know that Star Parker is what some might call an anomaly? She’s Black. She’s conservative. And she comes at readers from the right, but we run her right-of-center views because we aim for as much balance on the Viewpoints page as we can.
And we run your guest columns and letters to the editor — for a year now, under the heading of “Voice of the people” — whether they be right of center, left of center or just plain nice observations that are not really entirely issues-oriented. We run your columns and letters because we aim for as much balance on the Viewpoints page as we can.
We run editorial cartoons that also come at you from left or right of center. We run both because we aim for as much balance on the Viewpoints page as we can. Of course, there are times when there’s just not enough room for two toons, but when there is they are generally well balanced.
As National Newspaper Week begins to wind down, we wanted to share this simply as a means of emphasizing and restating the purpose of the Viewpoints page.
The page does not exist to feed anyone’s preferred messaging and political views. You can get that from any number of other publications and TV media outlets. No, it exists to share a variety of views that you can read and decide for yourselves whether you agree with the writer — or cartoonist — on a given subject. Perhaps you will have your beliefs shaken a bit or, as is often the case, you will feel more emboldened and stand firmly in your position.
And so today, we extend a thumbs up to readers who get it. Who know that they will read a column, a letter or cartoon they like and agree with and they will read a column, a letter or cartoon they dislike and disagree with. But at the end of the read, they don’t get upset that they had something put before their eyes that they disliked or disagreed with; rather, they appreciate that a good newspaper presents a variety of viewpoints for their consideration.
It’s like going to the grocery store, folks. There are plenty of food items on the shelf that do not suit your tastes, but no one is going to force you to buy and eat them.