All the petitions and pleas won’t matter for long.
The state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has voiced its concerns about the uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially in light of the delta variant’s aggressive march, as it relates to the budget proviso that prevents public school systems from issuing mask mandates.
Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, joined the state Academy of Pediatrics chapter’s press conference Tuesday to urge vaccinations and the masking of children in schools, a decision she says belongs squarely with local school boards and not the legislators or governor. Good thing she’s in an elected and not a gubernatorial cabinet position, but good for her taking a stand with the children and not using them in political warfare.
There’s a petition circulating via social media in an effort to reverse the budget proviso that threatens public school districts with the loss of funds if they implement face mask mandates. Some districts are taking that gamble. More should.
Of course, for every effort made to allow public school administrators to use their own common sense and make their own decisions about masks, there are efforts to keep the children unmasked — even those children who are not of age to get the very vaccination that would protect them and others.
But soon enough, as we said, all that won’t really matter because there is a high probability that about as quickly as school children return to the classroom — including those who got a jump on others by being on the year-round schedule — they will return to virtual learning.
Why?
Because the number of positive cases continues to climb, and that includes among school children and, no doubt, school faculty.
For all the want and desire to return to school with some semblance of normalcy, it is likely the disappearance of face masks will mean a return to teachers and students seeing each other one-dimensionally on a computer screen.
Maybe they would not see each other’s smiles so easily — even though smiles are usually detected by looking at someone’s eyes — and maybe there would be a need to speak up to be better understood when speaking with a mask on, but we suspect back to school days that included mask mandates would increase the odds of having a semi-normal school semester, if not school year.
At this point, however, it’s hard to be optimistic.
It’s not new math, but rather good science that provides the following formula: Full classrooms and hallways + face masks = less spread of the COVID-19 virus.