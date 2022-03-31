Stop turning, world. There’s really big news out there now.
Yes, it seems that as Chris Rock’s head spun a tad Sunday night after an open-hand slap from Will Smith, the rest of the world’s heads turned. That is, they turned their attention to that moment, referred to as “the slap heard around the world.” And we South Carolinians thank you all for that nod and reference to Fort Sumter and the launch of the uncivil war.
It seemed as if suddenly there was something far more important than the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it seemed there were far more opinions on that Oscars moment than on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Did Chris Rock tell a joke in poor taste when referencing Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head? Yes. Is that unusual? No. Such jokes are the kind of stuff that has permeated awards nights, celebrity roasts and stand-up comics’ routines for decades.
Was Will Smith right to defend his wife? Yes, if he couldn’t take a joke as he and a host of others have in the past. But Smith crossed the line when he walked to the stage, slapped Rock and shouted a profanity-laced message — twice — telling Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his (expletive) mouth.
Smith was wrong. He could have waited to speak directly with Rock later. Or he could have come up with his own zinger directed at Rock when accepting his own Oscar. Or he could have just let it go.
This was the Oscars, not a barroom where a “hey, what’d you say about my wife?” might lead to an all-out fisticuffs. That’s the kind of stuff you might expect to experience in a drunken bar scene, but not at the Oscars. It’s the kind of stuff that, frankly, would have been fine had it been scripted into a movie starring Will Smith and Chris Rock.
But Smith’s action — his reaction to a joke, poor taste or not — is not really defensible. It had two net effects. It watered down the news of the night, a night of Oscars firsts, a night when people gathered to celebrate accomplishments. And it told viewers, young and old, that it’s OK to respond to words with violence.
Too late in the night for younger audiences to have seen? Think again. Plenty were awake and watched it live. The rest? Well, all they had to do was Google it and suddenly their hero on the screen is their carte blanche card that gives them a pass to resort to violence as they see fit. Anytime, anywhere.