Knock knock.
Who’s there?
PR Firm.
PR Firm who?
Karl Allen’s PR firm, that’s who. Now go away.
Not a funny knock-knock joke?
Correct. It’s not funny.
Nor is it funny that attorney and longtime state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, needs a PR firm to sidestep a very basic question: Where’s the money you had earmarked and were to deliver to three Upstate charities to offset their costs in provide a summer camp, an after-school program and a fitness park for low-income seniors?
But Allen has dodged the questions about where the $125,000 is and why he hasn’t delivered the checks to the agencies, as reported by the Post and Courier in its latest story in the ongoing Uncovered series.
Well, he did release a statement last week that essentially blamed the “slight delay” in relaying the funds on — ready for this? — “the unique challenges of COVID and the safety protocols that guided gatherings involving seniors and children.”
OK, Karl, that makes ... no sense. Sure, COVID meant there’d be no large gatherings for a long time. It meant kids did remote learning and camps for kids were shut down for quite a while. And seniors were generally given more special attention in an effort to keep them from contracting the virus. But that was then and this is now, and the funds can certainly help offset the costs of these programs going forward because — guess what? — summer camps are taking place and it’s generally thought to be safe to be among others in outdoor settings, such as fitness parks.
Or maybe he meant it just wasn’t safe to hand-deliver the checks or even mail them to the organizations. Yeah. That’s it. Someone infected with COVID might have handled that check and licked that envelope. You worried you’d unleash a superspreader, right?
Earmarks in and of themselves have been under scrutiny for years and criticized for being a less-than-transparent way of buying favors, and to the tune of more than $100 million last year alone. Gov. Henry McMaster has been a critic of the earmark spigot, suggesting that lawmakers instead establish a competitive grant process that keeps all in the public eye while divvying up this overflow cash stream.
Karl, ditch the PR firm, quit dodging reporters and ‘splain yourself. Oh, and get that money to the recipients as promised. The earmark process might not be the best and cleanest, but the money was promised and set aside. Stamps are just 58 cents. Drop it in the mail, if you can’t deliver it yourself for a photo op to prop up your next run for office.