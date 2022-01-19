Did you get all your necessaries bought and stored up before the weekend storm? Did you have power and were able to watch all the football or do all the reading you wanted to do?
Apparently that was the case for the majority of folks in and around Greenwood, and that’s a good thing. But think about how that came to be.
Sure, store shelves got emptied and if you chose to head out at the last minute, well that’s on you. The stores were fairly well stocked and supplied, although we do suspect some people overbought meats and even toilet paper in anticipation of exactly what we’re not sure, but we all had plenty of warning and plenty of time to stock up. Not hoard.
And then there are the utility crews and emergency responders. Some of them probably did not have time to stock up on supplies for their own homes because they were busy preparing for and watching out for what was to come.
Staging areas were set up, constant monitoring of weather conditions and possible forecast changes took place 24/7. And then, when the bad weather hit, they responded when and where they could.
So imagine that instead of remaining relatively comfortable in your home you were one of those people. Maybe a fire service provider on the ready. Perhaps an EMT or a law enforcement officer on patrol and responding to calls. Maybe a lineman working with one of the several utilities serving our area.
So, even if you had some inconveniences, such as a tree blocking your normal driving route or, worse, a power outage at home, be glad you were able to get through it with few if any real problems.
You might have been one of the handful of folks who did not get power restored until late Monday, but you got it. Remember, power outages are strange things to work around. A neighbor across the street might have warm lights glowing while you sit in the dark. Another neighborhood might get power restored long before you, but you and we do not know the circumstances the crews are working with.
Be appreciative. Be appreciative of the grocery and hardware store employees who are trying to meet your needs, and be polite. Be appreciative of all the first responders, emergency workers and utility workers who had to be out in the weather serving you.
Sure, at the end of the day it’s what they’re supposed to do, it’s their job. But that doesn’t mean we cannot and should not take time to appreciate that they are doing those jobs and show them some gratitude.