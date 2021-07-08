Everyone remain calm, please.
For the next three days, some of you will be in your glory and some of you will — well — some of you will complain. A great deal.
It’s here. After a year’s hiatus, the 20th annual Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise is finally here. It’s 20 in ‘21, and that’s OK. Not much any of us could do about the delay.
But do remain calm if you’re not particularly fond of live music, brisket, pulled pork, chicken. Oh, and heat. Yeah, there’ll be some heat. It’s July. And you’ll have to be patient when it comes to traffic. If going into or through Uptown Greenwood is as regular a part of your day as a morning cup of coffee to keep you regular, get ready for some disruption to your system and your routine.
With the festival weekend comes the closure of Main Street in the core Uptown area. It’s not done to wreak a little havoc on people’s lives; it’s really meant more to keep everyone safe, maybe even save lives.
You see, there are so many barbecue competition teams since Greenwood launched this event 21 years ago that closing off Main Street was the only sane and proper thing to do. No worries. There’s always a back way to get to where you need to go. And again, it’s only an inconvenience for a few days.
Also, we should say remain calm when it comes to crowds, foot traffic and — gasp! — strangers. Some might even use the phrase “foreigners” in reference to people from other states, especially if they’re from somewhere north of the Mason-Dixon Line. We have nearly 100 Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned teams here for the competition, more than a handful of vendors, KCBS judges from here and yon, and visitors from near and far.
Let’s remain calm and show everybody our best side, our Southern hospitality side. Let’s treat folks right and, while you’re at it, get vaccinated Uptown if you haven’t already done so.