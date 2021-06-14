Fresh on the heels of Memorial Day Weekend, today is Flag Day, which celebrates and commemorates the day the Stars and Stripes was adopted as the nation’s official flag.
We say “celebrates” because we often see flags and buntings on display. Sometimes, people simply leave their Memorial Day red, white and blue on display through Flag Day. Our nation’s adoption of an official flag is worthy of celebration and commemoration. We are a relatively young nation, but a proud one.
And in just three weeks, we have another celebration that will highlight Old Glory. The Fourth of July will celebrate our nation’s 245th year of independence.
Typically, these types of celebrations should bring our nation together as a people. We declared our independence from England and became a sovereign nation. Far from perfect still, but one nation made up of people from diverse backgrounds, diverse ethnicities, diverse religions and even non-religious peoples.
We have endured civil war on our own soil and come out as one nation, not two. We have fought to remain sovereign on foreign soils and we have fought to preserve our allies’ world standing, with many casualties, also on foreign soil.
Much of America’s history and most assuredly much of its present is tragic. Fallen soldiers are memorialized. The fight for independence culminates in a celebration of its success. We thank and honor our veterans for the service they gave their country and the service they gave defending other countries. “In order to form a more perfect union” remains a work in motion, as evidenced by most recent history, but the key is that we continue that noble work together as a nation.
We have come off what will likely be remembered as one of the most divisive four-year chapters in our young nation’s history. Division remains, of course, but we can and should begin a healing process, find common ground and work toward the common good again.
On this Flag Day, vow to do just that. Focus on what unites us as a people, as a nation. Seek to bridge, not divide. Seek to build, not tear down. Seek to make all Americans proud to pledge allegiance to the flag.