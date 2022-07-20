Some of us are no doubt still adjusting to the new school schedules, even if we no longer have children attending school.
This year-round — modified, if you prefer — calendar many schools have implemented means school’s not out all summer long. In fact, if you read Monday’s paper, you know all three Greenwood County public schools return to the classrooms Thursday, as will McCormick County.
Keep that in mind as you are out and about driving this week, especially in the mornings during your commute to work.
Obey the school zone speed limits and, really, just keep an extra wary eye out. Some high schoolers are newbies behind the wheel and are getting that first taste of newfound freedom that comes with driving a car.
It’s not that they’re careless, necessarily, but they’re not as experienced at driving as those of us long in the work world.
Of course, there are students who bicycle or walk to school. So pay close attention while driving in your own neighborhood or when approaching school zones. And do follow the rules of the road when it comes to school buses.
In short, let’s make the kickoff of another school year a good one.
While on the topic of schools, we welcome new teachers to their classrooms. No doubt you are a bit nervous and excited at the same time. We wish you great success in the classroom. Welcome back also to returning teachers, principals and other administrators.
Seeing that COVID numbers are up again in our area, we hope we can and will avoid another school year like the one 2020 gave us all.
Let’s all do our part to make it a good start to a new school year.