“Local school boards and superintendents who ultimately bear the responsibility for the wellbeing of students and staff need flexibility, not limitations, when carefully weighing health and the safety guidance at the local, state and federal level to make decisions for the students and staff in their communities.”
In just 47 words, the McCormick County School District summed up what other public school district leaders should be telling lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster in Columbia as our state continues trying to navigate the twisting and rocky river carved by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, with a 6-1 vote, the school board adopted the above resolution in asking the legislature to repeal proviso 1.108. That part of the South Carolina General Assembly’s 2021-22 appropriations bill prohibits school districts from using funds appropriated by the bill to mandate mask-wearing.
We still don’t get it. Make the kids wear masks on school buses, but as soon as their feet hit the school grounds and they enter the classrooms, cafeterias, gyms and hallways, it’s masks off. Well, that is to say, it’s optional, solely on the basis of what the parents want.
Really? What sense does that make? Maybe the parents who don’t care if their kids get or spread the virus don’t even want their kids masked up on the bus. Hypocrisy at its best.
And kids are kids. They’re easily influenced. The few kids whose parents actually do care about their children’s health and well-being, as well as the health of others they are around, including when they come back home from school, will direct their children to wear masks. Their unmasked classmates, however, will no doubt tease them a great deal, possibly to the point that they go against mom and dad’s wishes.
Allowing schools to make local decisions — there’s that dang home rule concept the governor likes, but only when convenient or politically expedient — will accomplish two things.
It will help tamp down the spread of the virus, which has sickened and even killed some children in South Carolina, and it will be an equalizer among students as it will greatly reduce shaming and teasing.
McCormick County’s school board and superintendent, Jaime Hembree, probably won’t mind if other districts borrow their 47 words and follow suit. There’s strength in numbers.
There’s also less chance of sickness and death among students, staff and parents when more, not fewer, masks are in our schools.