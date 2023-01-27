Thumbs up to relative newcomer to Greenwood County, Ralph Cushing, who put social media to good use in establishing the Save Lake Greenwood page on Facebook.
Cushing, who lives on the lake and only moved to this area last May, has wasted no time getting involved in local issues. Once he learned of the threat to Lake Greenwood that a breach of the upriver Conestee Dam would pose, he went to work putting the page together.
Make no mistake. Save Lake Greenwood is not where you’ll find people posting about their personal problems, health issues or what they just fixed for last night’s family supper. No, it’s a meeting spot for people who give a damn about the dam and what damn damage our lake and residents would incur should a breach occur.
You see, that dam, which should have been expected to operate about 50 years, has tacked on another 80 years to its existence. And it’s essentially the only thing between Lake Greenwood and 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste that’s attached to layers of sediment below the water’s surface.
On the page, Cushing has been urging members — which has grown to more than 1,000 since Jan. 11 when he created the page — to write to lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster. Many have taken heed and done so, and they are to be commended.
Likewise, we urge Cushing and other members of Save Lake Greenwood to have their voices heard beyond the bounds of that Facebook page. There is much strength and influence that letters to the editor can carry. The public forum, although not used as regularly as social media these days, puts messages and concerns about issues in front of many eyes, including some who might not use social media but who have or should have a dog in the fight, as the saying goes.
Voice of the People is what we have named our letters section on this page, and we make submitting views rather easy. Easier than the old days of handwritten letters, envelopes, stamps and USPS delivery, although we gladly still accept such letters. There’s a form under the Viewpoints drop-down menu on our indexjournal.com main page. There you will find “submit your letter” and “submit your column.” The latter is for those who have more to say than the standard 250-word max for a letter.
You’re not compelled to max out at 250 words. No doubt many of you are quite capable of succinctly summing up your thoughts in fewer words.
The point, however, is to make your voices heard — and read — on multiple platforms. In a sense, while powerful in its own right, voicing your views on a social media page where most members are likely in agreement is akin to the adage about preaching to the choir. Consider then, if you will, Voice of the People on our Viewpoints page as taking the choir outside the church and into the mission field.
Again, kudos to Ralph Cushing and the 1,000-plus members who are affiliated with Save Lake Greenwood. Your concerns are valid, your voices are important to be heard.