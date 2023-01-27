Thumbs up to relative newcomer to Greenwood County, Ralph Cushing, who put social media to good use in establishing the Save Lake Greenwood page on Facebook.

Cushing, who lives on the lake and only moved to this area last May, has wasted no time getting involved in local issues. Once he learned of the threat to Lake Greenwood that a breach of the upriver Conestee Dam would pose, he went to work putting the page together.

