It’s appropriate today to dust off this perennial editorial as the message essentially remains the same.
Again, we note that the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month does not resonate — truly resonate — with many people.
It’s appropriate today to dust off this perennial editorial as the message essentially remains the same.
Again, we note that the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month does not resonate — truly resonate — with many people.
For far too many Americans, today is just another day, with the possible exception of it being a day they can stay out of work and still get paid. Perhaps their day is one that incorporates a lunch at some restaurant and leisure time spent around the home.
Maybe it also will incorporate a little shopping as many retailers attach themselves to the significant day through sales offerings. But today is so much more than that.
It is Veterans Day — formerly called Armistice Day — a day set aside to commemorate the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany as hostilities came to an end at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
Armistice Day, Veterans Day, Remembrance Day. No matter the name given, the day is one recognized across the globe. It is not so much a day of celebration as it is one of paying homage to the men and women of the military who have given service to their country for us and for future generations.
Rightfully, it also has become a day to pay tribute to veterans who have not fallen but served their country well and fully and are yet alive. Of course, once a veteran always a veteran, and so there’s really nothing wrong with also paying tribute to family and friends who were veterans but have since passed.
Celebrations typically come in the form of grand parades. Service men and women of all ages and representing all branches of the military don their uniforms and pass in review to the grateful applause of those watching from the sidelines. Some walk, some march. Some ride in and on cars or trucks, others are pushed in wheelchairs.
Greenwood’s annual Veterans Day parade got nixed by inclement weather this past Sunday. At least it wasn’t victim once again to the pandemic. Still, year after year we have witnessed a decline in large and well-attended events to honor our nation’s veterans.
Today, take time to thank a veteran. And if you have a family member who served in the military but has since passed on, reflect on that family member’s service and sacrifice. Look at the American flag and see beyond its red, white and blue field. See it for what it represents, and then passionately remember that loved one who gave his life for that flag, for our country, for you.
Inside today’s Index-Journal is a special section that not only salutes our country’s veterans on this special day, but also the military service men and women in general. Please, give it a read.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.