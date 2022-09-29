Yeah, we know. Prepare, prepare, prepare and then — nothing! Or little to nothing.
That’s how many of us approach an approaching hurricane-turned-tropical storm. But we shouldn’t. Lest we forget, Hurricane Hugo roared through this state and into Charlotte, North Carolina 32 years ago this very month. Yes, Hurricane Hugo, not Tropical Storm Hugo. Winds were clocked at 100 mph that far inland.
And so it goes that we are well-advised to follow the advice of the experts. Even if Ian arrives here as a tropical storm, it will bring winds and rain that can cause plenty of damage, to include power outages, fallen trees, flooding and more.
In short, if Ian does track its way into the Lakelands this weekend we should not treat it as a summer storm, but rather as a genuine threat to house, home and person.
That, however, is not your cue to strip the grocery store shelves of milk and bread. If you lose power, how are you going to keep the milk cold anyway? A generator, you say. Good. But be sure it’s in running condition if you need it.
Have flashlights and batteries, have some food items that don’t require cooking, secure loose items outdoors, avoid driving on streets that are flooded and — well, you get it. Or should by now.
Basically, be prepared. Be sensible. Be common sensible. Be safe.