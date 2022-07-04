Editor’s note— With a few modifications, we once again take today off and republish our message from prior years.
What does the Fourth of July mean to you?
We trust the majority of people are aware of their history and the relevance this holiday has in their lives and has had for generations of American lives. Today, there will be plenty of red, white and blue visible. More American flags will be displayed than usual in yards and at businesses. Fireworks, bottle rockets and M80s will continue to be fired into the night tonight as people wind down their activities — much to the dismay of many pet owners. There will have been sales to bring out the shoppers because, after all, nothing says Independence Day better than parting with your cash. Of course, grills will be fired up to feed the masses, and pools and lakes filled with people.
Somewhere mixed in with all the fun to be had as America celebrates a holiday as only Americans can and do, we trust people across the nation will at the very least pause to take note of where they are. Despite our differences and divisions — and they are great at times, especially in today’s political climate — we are all Americans, a people who should be proud, even bordering on boastful. Our nation is one to be envied. We have freedoms that many countries’ people can only imagine. We have the right, privilege and duty to vote as we elect those we want to represent us. It may not be a perfect system, but our democracy remains one of our greatest strengths.
No, the Fourth of July isn’t Veterans Day or Memorial Day, but it too deserves to be humbly honored. Those who built this nation’s foundation by giving us the Declaration of Independence and setting forth such a great country were brave visionaries. They worked hard to establish much of what we have been born into and have often taken for granted. We do our Founding Fathers an injustice when we only grill hot dogs and burgers and serve them on patriotic paper plates that, ironically, were likely made in China.
Remember, the Fourth really is all about taking time to celebrate this country’s independence. Granted, like so many holidays it’s become a reason to cut loose and have fun, and maybe our forefathers would be OK with all the ways we do celebrate this significant holiday. But let’s also pay them homage for what they did.