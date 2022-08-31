After reading a story from North Augusta, published on page 6A of Monday’s edition, we’ve come to the conclusion that Greenwood certainly could use a place like this.

Steve Riley, of Emerald Ink & Stitches fame, has already provided a fun outlet for people when he opened his latest venture, Maxwell Axe Co., on — appropriately enough — Maxwell Avenue. Now, Steve didn’t ask us, but we think he should have gone with Axwell on Maxwell. But then again, he’s the entrepreneur.

Tags