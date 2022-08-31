After reading a story from North Augusta, published on page 6A of Monday’s edition, we’ve come to the conclusion that Greenwood certainly could use a place like this.
Steve Riley, of Emerald Ink & Stitches fame, has already provided a fun outlet for people when he opened his latest venture, Maxwell Axe Co., on — appropriately enough — Maxwell Avenue. Now, Steve didn’t ask us, but we think he should have gone with Axwell on Maxwell. But then again, he’s the entrepreneur.
If you are unfamiliar with the place, it’s where you can throw an ax at a target. Not just any target, mind you. There are safety standards in place. There have to be, since you can also drink beer while ax throwing. It’s not a new phenomena, but Steve was swift enough to bring it to fruition in Greenwood.
Anyway, back to North Augusta where Jekyll and Hyde Destructive Therapy opened. It is a rage room, folks. It’s a place where you can work out your rage and anger. Safely.
Now, while we are seeming to make light of this, it’s important to note that two veterans opened the place, offering that it might be where those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues could engage in meaningful conversation.
Participants get to throw stuff, smash stuff and — well — burn off some of that rage and anger, but safely.
We could see the benefit to having a similar place in Greenwood County, and not just as a therapeutic facility for veterans and others with PTSD or some other mental health issue.
Honestly, based on some of the comments we read on a daily basis on social media — and certainly that includes posts on our own paper’s Facebook page — a lot of people would do well to visit a rage room more and post commentary less.
Steve Riley, you might want to consider an expansion of your business.