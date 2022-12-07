Once again we want to take readers back many years. Yes, Christmas approaches, but this is not about memories of Christmases past, but rather a dark memory in our nation’s history.
For so few nowadays, the memory we share remains vivid in their minds. Others can recall something about it from their childhood — perhaps a news clipping, film, or even a first-person account from a family member.
Today, we ask you to remember Pearl Harbor as we join in paying our respects to those who lost their lives 81 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. We also salute the survivors.
In recognizing the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we shared these thoughts in past years and do so again today:
“... we realize many years have passed and the U.S. has entered into many more military conflicts since Dec. 7, 1941, but we hope history lessons our school children are taught do yet share the horror of that day that flung our country headlong into World War II.
“But more than remembering and honoring those who died and served, we should reflect on what has transpired since the Pearl Harbor attack. A once-sworn enemy is now an ally. The relationship forged between Japan and the United States is strong and is quite evident right here in Greenwood with our excellent industrial partners Fujifilm and Teijin.
“Yes, war is hell. And yes, we should never forget our history. But we should also acknowledge and even celebrate when history leads to a present and a future that is far better. Certainly that is the case with respect to Japan’s ties to the U.S. and the U.S.’s ties to Japan.”
Let’s remember our history, honor our history and learn from our history as we shape our future.