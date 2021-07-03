Editor’s note — With a few modifications, we once again take today off and republish our annual holiday message.
What does the Fourth of July mean to you?
We trust the majority of people are aware of their history and the relevance this holiday has in their lives and has had for generations of American lives. This weekend, there will be plenty of red, white and blue visible. More American flags than usual will be displayed in yards and at businesses. Fireworks, bottle rockets and M80s will continue to be fired, tonight, tomorrow night and even Monday as people wind down their activities — much to the dismay of many pet owners. There will have been sales to bring out the shoppers because, as a humorous aside, nothing says Independence Day better than parting with your cash. Of course, grills will be fired up to feed the masses, and pools and lakes will be filled with people in what seems like a post-COVID time. Admittedly, we’re still a tad anxious about the variants ourselves.
Somewhere mixed in with all the fun to be had as America celebrates a holiday as only Americans can and do, we trust people across the nation will at the very least pause to take note of where they are. Despite our differences and divisions — and they are great at times — we are all Americans, a people who should be proud, even bordering on boastful. Our nation is one to be envied. We have freedoms that many countries’ people can only imagine. We have the right, privilege and duty to vote as we elect those we want to represent us. It may not be a perfect system, but our democracy remains one of our greatest strengths.
But as noted in this space only days ago, not all Americans had or have reason to celebrate the Fourth as others do. With President Biden’s signature making Juneteenth a federal holiday, however, comes a better understanding and perspective on what true freedom is and the understanding that not all Americans were truly free, truly “created equal” with this nation’s birth.
Although arguably flawed initially by excluding Black Americans from shelter beneath the “created equal” umbrella, those who built this nation’s foundation by giving us the Declaration of Independence and setting forth such a great country were brave visionaries. They worked hard to establish much of what we have been born into and have often taken for granted. We do our Founding Fathers an injustice when we only grill hot dogs and burgers and serve them on patriotic paper plates that, ironically, were likely made in China.
Remember, the Fourth really is all about taking time to celebrate this country’s independence. Granted, like so many holidays it’s become a reason to cut loose and have fun, and maybe our forefathers would be OK with all the ways we do celebrate this significant holiday. But let’s also pay them homage for what they did. And even though Juneteenth has come and gone this year, let’s remember its importance. And next year, let’s also give that holiday its due.