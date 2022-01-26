Take a look, please, at the syndicated columnists and cartoons we have chosen to publish today.
This is not unique to the IJ’s Viewpoints pages. More often than not, you’ll find that while in this spot we are weighing in on matters more relevant to our coverage area or our state, the syndicated columnists and cartoonists speak to those right of center and left of center.
There’s not always space available to run a secondary cartoon, but when that’s done it is typically providing cartoon balance while the columnists do the same, only in words. Sure, once in a while you’ll read two columnists that are more weighted to one side or the other, but again, generally speaking, we seek the balance.
What is one part amusing, one part baffling and one part irony, however, is when people take to that social media platform to rant against the newspaper, calling it too liberal for them to read.
That’s baffling because, here again generally speaking, we’re just trying to provide as much local news, features and sports as we can. No left, no right. Just news you can use. And if trying to achieve a balance of views on this page is “too liberal,” then it must mean the reader doesn’t want to be confronted with an opposing viewpoint and only be fed what they want to believe.
The irony and amusing parts? That people are using the very platform they demonize for election meddling and fomenting division among its users to label their community newspaper as liberal.